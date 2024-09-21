Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Shares Up 20%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

