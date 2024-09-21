NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Stock Price Up 6%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

NeurAxis Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

NeurAxis Company Profile

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

Further Reading

