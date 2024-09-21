Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Trading Down 6.5%

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.86. 28,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 650,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.
Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.
