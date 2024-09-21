Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.18 and last traded at C$9.18. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

Monadelphous Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82.

Monadelphous Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1778 dividend. This is an increase from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

