Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Shares Up 2.2%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.46. 40,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 101,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

