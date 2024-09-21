Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 19,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.55.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

