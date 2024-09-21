Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 6,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

