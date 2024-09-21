Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02). Approximately 4,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 567,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Bradda Head Lithium Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 million, a PE ratio of -140.10 and a beta of -0.32.
About Bradda Head Lithium
Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.
