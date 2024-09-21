Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Down 5.6%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 12,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 12,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Steakholder Foods Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

