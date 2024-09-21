Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Jianzhi Education Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

