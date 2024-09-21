B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 9,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 30,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

