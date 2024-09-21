B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKGet Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 9,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 30,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

