Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Trading 9.2% Higher

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 70,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 22,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.