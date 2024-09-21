Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading Up 5.2%

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $72.17. Approximately 1,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15.

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

