ASB Consultores LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 269,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

