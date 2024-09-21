Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $74.10 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

