Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,151 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 107.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 94,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 136.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 142,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

