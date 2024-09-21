Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $832,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

