Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Down 0.1%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 5,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -776.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 6.38% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

