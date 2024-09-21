Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC owned 61.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

