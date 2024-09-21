Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Down 5.5%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. 14,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 382,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of -0.68.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

