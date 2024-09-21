HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 16%

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Free Report) dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 43,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 18,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

HCW Biologics Stock Up 22.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 385.90% and a negative net margin of 978.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWBFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.