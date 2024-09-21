HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 16%

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 43,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 18,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
HCW Biologics Stock Up 22.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative return on equity of 385.90% and a negative net margin of 978.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.
HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.
