Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Kindred Group plc (OTC:KNDGF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Kindred Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

About Kindred Group

(Get Free Report)

Kindred Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online gambling business in Europe, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Kindred Group Excluding Relax Gaming; and Relax Gaming. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; casino and games; and poker and other gambling products, such as bingo through various brands, such as the 32Red, Bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Highroller, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.