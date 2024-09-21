Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.07 and last traded at C$15.07. 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Stock Down 3.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.43.
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile
The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused
exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.
