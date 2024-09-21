Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Up 1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.86. 7,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 26,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.98) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -10.07 EPS for the current year.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
