Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Trading 0.7% Higher

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.02 and last traded at C$21.85. Approximately 1,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.70.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.63.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

