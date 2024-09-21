kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Up 0.4%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.86. 13,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 55,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.32 million, a PE ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.11.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.45 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

