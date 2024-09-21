Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading 2.5% Higher

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 5,754 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
