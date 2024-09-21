Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Shares Up 3.3%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 18.27 and last traded at 18.19. Approximately 311,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 514,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.60.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of 19.76.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.