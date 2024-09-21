Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Shares Up 3.3%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 18.27 and last traded at 18.19. Approximately 311,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 514,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.60.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of 19.76.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
