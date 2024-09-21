Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Shares Up 1.9%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 58,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 37,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vext Science Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

