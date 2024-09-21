Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Shares Up 1.9%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 58,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 37,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Vext Science Stock Down 3.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.
Vext Science Company Profile
Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.