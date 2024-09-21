Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 50,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 59,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$92.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.42.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

