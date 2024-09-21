Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 28,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 12,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $189.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Procaps Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.