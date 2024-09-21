ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Trading 1.1% Higher

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.35). Approximately 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.10 ($0.34).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of ProCook Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get ProCook Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROC

ProCook Group Trading Down 1.1 %

ProCook Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,610.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Free Report)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. It sells its products directly to customers through its website procook.co.uk, as well as through retail stores. ProCook Group plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.