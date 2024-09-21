NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

NBC Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

NBC Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

NBC Bancorp Company Profile

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

