Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 45,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 15,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

About Alaunos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCRT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

