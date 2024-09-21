Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.30. 42,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 38,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBY
Rubellite Energy Price Performance
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.80 million for the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.5793451 EPS for the current year.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rubellite Energy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.