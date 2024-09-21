Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.30. 42,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 38,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$156.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.80 million for the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.5793451 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

