TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.02. 30,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 117,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.
TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.
