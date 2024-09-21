iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.97. 63,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHH Free Report ) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.76% of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

