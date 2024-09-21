iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.97. 63,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.71.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.
