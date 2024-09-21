HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Trading 5.2% Higher

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 6,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 49.30%. As a group, analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

About HeartCore Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. HeartCore Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.86%.

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.