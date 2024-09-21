AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 206,169 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 709.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,169 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 24.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FMC by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.