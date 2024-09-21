JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

