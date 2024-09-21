AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,783,000 after acquiring an additional 148,241 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after acquiring an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.