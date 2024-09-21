AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,170 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

WTS stock opened at $205.09 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average is $197.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

