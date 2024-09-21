AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,854.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 108,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $69.84 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

