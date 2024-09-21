NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,203 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

