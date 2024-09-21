Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 21,008 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,757,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

