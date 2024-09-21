Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $283.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

