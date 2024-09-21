Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.15. 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
