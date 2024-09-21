ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Shares Up 1.3%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 36,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $251.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.