William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 15,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

