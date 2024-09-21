B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 2.4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 1,610,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 674,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).
B90 Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 49,166 shares of B90 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.98 ($1,948.45). Corporate insiders own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
B90 Company Profile
B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B90
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.