B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Down 2.4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 1,610,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 674,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

B90 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.60.

Get B90 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronny Breivik purchased 49,166 shares of B90 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.98 ($1,948.45). Corporate insiders own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.